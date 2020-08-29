× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Norma J. Edwards, age 91 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 7:25 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at The Arthur Home in Arthur, Illinois.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Zion Hill Cemetery. The visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

Norma was born on September 6, 1928 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Frank and Irene (Leffler) French, Jr. She married Donald Glen Sorensen; he preceded her in death. She later married Darrel M. Edwards on August 5, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada; he passed away on August 8, 2010. She is survived by four children: Karen Temples of Oakland, Illinois; Kathy Slater and husband Tom of Cooks Mills, Illinois; Steve Sorensen and wife Lynea of Scottsdale, Arizona; Pam Jordan and husband Jim of Mattoon, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother, John "Bud" French and wife Judy of Mattoon, Illinois; and one sister, Donna L. Warrem of Mattoon, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her dear grandmother, Minnie Mae French, who raised her during the Great Depression; and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Jade.