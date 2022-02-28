ASHMORE — Norma J. Updegraff, 80, of Ashmore, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at SBLHC.

Her graveside funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore, with Pastor David Colvin officiating. Arrangements: Caudill-King. A joint Celebration of her Life, as well as her daughter Lana's, will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Ashmore Baptist Church. Memorials: Camp New Hope or the Ashmore Baptist Church.

Norma was born May 27, 1941 in Coles County, IL, daughter of Harry K. and Audrey (Frederick) Stewart. She married Ray Updegraff, May 26, 1963 at the Providence Baptist Church. He preceded her into Heaven, July 18, 2012. She is survived by one daughter, Janice Davis and husband Brian of Vilonia, AR; one granddaughter, Audrey Davis of Vilonia, AR; and one great-grandson, Joseph Whittamore, Jr. of Vilionia, AR. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lana Updegraff, January 21, 2022, her parents, and one brother, Harry Raymond Stewart.

Norma was a member of the Ashmore Baptist Church. Norma was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She was an award-winning seamstress and was known for her ability to cook anything she set her mind to. In her earlier years, she opened her home to family and friends and put on a spread to feed her loved ones. Norma had worked at the ASCS Office, the Coles County Courthouse, and retired from the EIU Alternate Route for Teacher Certification.