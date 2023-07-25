May 1, 1953 - July 23, 2023

COWDEN — Norma Jane Kresin, 70, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Satch Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Cowden, IL. Memorials may be given to the Cowden Fire Department.

Norma was born on May 1, 1953, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Rayburn and Edna Jane (Kelly) Banning. She graduated from Cowden High School in the Class of 1971. Norma married Steven "Joe" Kresin on April 27, 1974, in Cowden, IL. She worked in the bindery department at World Color Press in Effingham for many years. Norma loved being a "Hey Hey" to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to auctions, listening to music, and quilting.

Norma is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Travis Kresin (Sarah) of Mode, IL; sisters: Robin Nohren (Larry) of Cowden, IL, and Lisa Sinkhorn (Jimmy) of Taylorville, IL; brothers: Stephen Banning (Diana) of Cowden, IL, Mark Banning (Martie) of Cowden, IL, David Banning of Mode, IL, and Brian Banning (Saundra) of Salem, IL; two grandchildren: Joseph and Jameson Kresin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.