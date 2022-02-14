MATTOON — Norma Jean Carter, age 95, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:23 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A private memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.

Norma was born on August 21, 1926, in Lerna, IL to the late Logan and Hazel (Alfred) Scott. She married William Tracy Carter on March 20, 1948, in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children: Billie Jean Seaman and husband Darrell of Olney, IL, Jill Diane Sartwell and husband Carl of St. Joseph, MI, Kay Lynn Leitch and husband Larry of Mattoon, IL, Tim Lee Carter of Mattoon, IL; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Taylor Allen Goben; and three sisters.

Norma grew up on a farm and always loved the outdoors. She would share fond memories of the one room schoolhouse she attended as a child and of her dad taking her to parties by horse and wagon. The grass between her toes always brought her joy and laughter. Norma graduated from Utterback Business College of Shelbyville, IL. She later married the love of her life, Bill and together they had four children and made a beautiful life. She enjoyed camping, playing bridge, taking the kids to Lytle Pool, trips to St. Petersburg Beach, FL and family get togethers. After her retirement from Edward D. Jones in Mattoon, IL, Norma and Bill moved to North Port, FL where they made many wonderful friends and enjoyed golf, line and ballroom dancing, cruises, and block parties.

Norma will be lovingly remembered and missed every day.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Copper Creek Cottages who could not have been more accommodating in providing comfort and support for their mom.

