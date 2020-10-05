BLUFFTON, Ohio — Norma Jean Heinze, 91, of Bluffton, Ohio and formerly of Mattoon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, Ohio. Norma was born Aug. 27, 1929 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late William and Bertha (Mellondorf) Bareither. On Sept. 15, 1951 she married Norman Heinze who preceded her in death on May 27, 1994.

Norma graduated from Mattoon High School in Mattoon. She was a homemaker and had also worked at Lazarus in Greenwood, Indiana. Norma was a member of the English Lutheran Church in Bluffton. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years. Norma enjoyed sewing, gardening, refinishing furniture and flowers.

Survivors include two daughters: Patricia "Patty" (Jim "J.P.") Bunch of Bluffton, Ohio, Carol (Danny Davis) Hughes of Greenwood, Indiana; five grandchildren: Laura (Jacob) Goodwin, Corbin Livingston, Melanie Hughes, Nathan (Emily Jones) Bunch, Trevor Bunch; and three great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Nico and Declan Goodwin.

Norma was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Bareither; and three sisters: Burnita Bareither, Leota Ross and Neola Googel.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.