CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Hubbard, age 89, of Charleston passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Per Norma's wishes, a celebration of life will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at McQuarter's Pub, 700 Broadway Avenue East Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Norma was born on June 21, 1932 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Russell and Geneva (Wilson) Creviston. She married Edwin Glen Hubbard on May 31, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2019.

Survivors include her daughters: Debra K. (John) Kreutziger of Sycamore, IL, Penny S. (Roy W.) Keith of Chuckey, TN, and Marci Hubbard of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Russ Johnson, James Johnson, Lucas Keith, Lauren Keith, Amanda Lewis, Brian Lewis, and Samantha Kahn; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores Van Gundy of Mattoon, IL. In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cleora Fitzgerald.

Norma loved traveling and going on road trips to warm locations with her husband. She especially enjoyed visiting the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. Norma loved sewing, knitting, taking pictures, meeting and talking to people - she never met a stranger. Norma was always generous towards charitable causes.

The staff at the Villas of Hollybrook got a kick out of Norma's sassy sense of humor. The family would like to express a special thank you for the loving care they provided.

