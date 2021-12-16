TAVARES, Florida — Norma Jean Icenogle, 94, of Tavares, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Born in Shelby County, IL, she was a seasonal resident of Tavares, FL, from Mattoon, IL, until 2018, when she and her husband, Jesse, moved to Florida as full time residents. She was a Real Estate Broker and Bookkeeper prior to her retirement. Norma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Casey, IL, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and VBS leader for many years. She attended First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, FL. She enjoyed water skiing, cooking, sewing and all types of crafts. She was an active member of the Clark County Home Extension from the 60's through the 80's.

Norma is predeceased by her parents, Kellie and Etha Larrew; daughter, Diana Burnell; and by brothers: Charles and Duane Larrew.

She is survived by her husband of 71.5 years, Jesse L Icenogle of Tavares, FL; daughters: Marjorie Icenogle (Craig Cortright) of Eustis, FL, and Faye Kelley (Thomas) of Naples, FL; brothers: Kellie Larrew, Jr. of Saint Augustine, FL, and Leo Larrew of Grangeville, ID; sister, Phyllis Finley (Jerry), Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Talia Putnam (Keith), Brian Kelley, and Kristin Cleland (Tony); step-grandson, Kenny Cortright (Lori); and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Harden-Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Marsh officiating. The family will receive from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Eustis. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Casey, IL, or the American Cancer Association.

Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden-Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.