MATTOON - Norma Jean McSchooler, age 85, of Mattoon passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family and husband David of 67 years.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hutsonville Cemetery in Hutsonville, Illinois. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Norma was born on September 9, 1935 in Robinson, Illinois the daughter of Floyd (Imogene) Osborn Sr. and Marie (Carl) Sanders. She married David L. McSchooler on April 10, 1954.

Survivors include her husband, David McSchooler of Mattoon, IL; son, David W. McSchooler and Julie Beabout of Mattoon; daughters: Sherry (Ronald) Biery of Robinson, IL and Janice Weemer and Steve Authenrieth and his mom Joyce Warner of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Brooke Weemer of Mattoon, IL and Chad Biery (Amanda Benton) of Robinson, IL; four great-grandchildren: Chance, Kullen, Martin and Morgan; several nieces and nephews; brother, Floyd (Rusty) Osborn; two sisters: Phyllis VanSchoyck and Twyla Daugherty (Joe Flenner); half-sister, Sharon Sanders Banderman all of Robinson, IL. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Osborn; half-sister, Shirley Sanders Matheny; half-brother, Jim Sanders; sister-in-law, Shirley Osborn; and brother-in-law, Shelby Daugherty.

