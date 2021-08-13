 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma Jean Neal

  • 0
Norma Jean Neal
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Neal, 94, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.

Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore, Illinois. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Norma was born September 22, 1926 in Charleston, daughter of Lois (Walker) and Thomas Baumgartner. She married Johnnie Neal, July 1, 1944; he passed away November 26, 1983. She is survived by their children: Robert (Jeannie) Neal and Faye Wiley; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Winona Shepherd. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News