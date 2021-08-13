Norma Jean Neal

Norma was born September 22, 1926 in Charleston, daughter of Lois (Walker) and Thomas Baumgartner. She married Johnnie Neal, July 1, 1944; he passed away November 26, 1983. She is survived by their children: Robert (Jeannie) Neal and Faye Wiley; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Winona Shepherd. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.