CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Neal, 94, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.
Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore, Illinois. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Norma was born September 22, 1926 in Charleston, daughter of Lois (Walker) and Thomas Baumgartner. She married Johnnie Neal, July 1, 1944; he passed away November 26, 1983. She is survived by their children: Robert (Jeannie) Neal and Faye Wiley; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Winona Shepherd. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.