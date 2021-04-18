 Skip to main content
Norma Jean Pearson
Norma Jean Pearson

CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Pearson, 95, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 16, 2020 at her Villas of Hollybrook home, Charleston, with her children at her side.

Her graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Memorials: Traditions Hospice. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.

