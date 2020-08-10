× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Norma Jean Schnell, age 80, of Mattoon passed away at 12:18 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Norma was born on July 19, 1940 in Charleston, Illinois the daughter of Neil and Geraldine Hutton. She married James “Jim” Schnell on June 12, 1959. He survives.

Other survivors include her sons, James William Schnell and Michael Lee Schnell; grandchildren, Rikki Bell, Ryan Schnell, Brandon Schnell, Summer White, Garrett Schnell, Heather Stephens; great-grandchildren, Logan, Maci, Kyndra, Kainen, Gavin, Graceland and Raiden; sister, Helen (Jim) Ayers; and brother, Al (Kay) Walters. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles Walters.

Norma worked for General Electric and RR Donnelley. She later worked and retired from Consolidated Communications. Norma attended the Family Worship Center in Mattoon. Norma especially enjoyed attending the sporting events of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.