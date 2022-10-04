June 5, 1926 - Oct. 1, 2022

CHARLESTON — Norma Jean Sellett, 96, of Charleston, IL formerly of Hutton Township, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Ray Finney officiating. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Hospice House) and left at the service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Norma was born on June 5, 1926, the daughter of John Russell and Oral Bernice (Malcom) Ingram. She married Dr. Charles Sellett on March 16, 1957, in Charleston, IL, and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2005.

She is survived by her three children: Dr. Thomas C. (Sandra) Sellett of Inverness, IL, Dr. John R. (Julianna) Sellett of Champaign, IL, and Elizabeth A. Sellett of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren: Jacqueline (Justin) Baumler, Jacob Sellett, and Joseph Sellett; two great-grandchildren: Julia, and Ben Baumler; one sister, Joan Corrie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Florence Kelly, and Patricia Ingram.

Norma went to a one room schoolhouse in Hutton Township and graduated from Westfield High School. Before becoming a homemaker Norma worked as a Bookkeeper for Building and Loan Banking. Her skill with numbers showed when she tried her hand at day trading and found she enjoyed it. She was a member of Liberty Church and enjoyed visiting Salisbury Church when she could.

Being active and having a love for golf, she was also a member of the Charleston County Club. In Norma's spare time you could catch her watching a Cubs game, playing bridge, painting, working on crossword puzzles, or reading. She was a voracious reader and truly enjoyed her time with a good book. She enjoyed music and playing the piano, and she had a beautiful singing voice. Most importantly Norma's number one thing in life was being devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.