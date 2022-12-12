Oct. 23, 1932 - Dec. 10, 2022

MATTOON — Norma "Louise" Shook, age 90, of Mattoon passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home Harmony Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Zoppa officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Louise was born on October 23, 1932 in Cumberland County, the daughter of Josiah and Grace (Warner) Ingram. She married James E. Shook on June 11, 1978. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Zenaida) Henne of Germany, Sandra (Ron) Osborne of Lerna, IL, Joe (Jody) Henne of Mattoon, IL, Doug (Linda) Henne of Piney Flats, TN and Becky Gates of Mattoon, IL; stepsons: Gary (Paula) Shook of Overland Park, KS and Eric Shook of Hoopeston, IL; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; brothers: Charles Ingram of Harrisburg, IL, Robert Ingram of Kinmundy, IL, Gary Ingram of Mattoon, IL and George Lybarger of Effingham, IL; and sister-in-law, Theresa Ingram of Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Kyle Shook; brothers, Eugene Ingram, Kenny Ingram and Ralph Ingram; sisters, Phyllis Branum and Helen Tilley; and sister-in-law, Marie Ingram.

Louise was employed at the Mattoon G.E. Lamp Plant where she worked for 27 years before retiring. Louise enjoyed traveling, reading books on the beach, gardening and shopping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Harmony Center for the exceptional care provided to Louise and her family.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.