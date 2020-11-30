Norman David Amstutz

A funeral service in his honor will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Kurt Copeland will officiate, Pastor Dan Haifley and Pastor Jay Sheppard will assist. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held Monday evening, November 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:30 PM at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Norm was born on September 17,1943 in Angola, IN to the late Allen Clyde and Gertrude Lucille (Brorein) Amstutz. He married Joyce Lee Kingsbury on August 28, 1965 in Temperance, MI. During their fifty-five years of marriage, they were blessed with five children: Tricia K. Murdock and husband Michael of Charleston, IL; Torrey A. Amstutz and wife Shelley of Nixa, MO; Trina M. Sheppard and husband Jay of Arcadia, FL; Tony L. Amstutz and wife Lisa of Deerfield, IL; twenty-one grandchildren: Savannah L. Fulford and husband Kenny of Powell, TN; Morgan A. Murdock of Lakeland, FL; Brooke N., Wade H. Murdock of Charleston, IL; Lincoln A. Amstutz of Springfield, MO; Shepard H., Gentry W. Amstutz of Nixa, MO; Savannah S.,Trey D., Katelynn G., Andrew R., Abigail S., Josiah D., Eston C., Sadie M., Candace N., Adelynn M. Sheppard, all of Arcadia, FL; Chloe M., Carson D., Camilla R., Coralynn M. Amstutz of Deerfield, IL; one brother, Herbert E. Amstutz and wife Norma of Goshen, IN; and one sister, Evangelene M. Lukens of Winnsboro, LA. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Tonia L. Amstutz (January 15,1977-June 5,1977); and one brother, Owen H. Amstutz.