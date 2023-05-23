In Honor of Memorial Day, our offices will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023.
All Obituaries to publish Tuesday, May 30, need to be submitted by Saturday, May 27 (noon for The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and JG-TC)
Herald & Review & JG-TC
Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline
Monday 5/29 ------------- No Monday paper (e-edition)
Tuesday 5/30 ------------- deadline is noon, Saturday 5/27
Pantagraph
Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline
Monday 5/29 ------------- e-edition only
Tuesday 5/30 ------------- deadline is noon, Saturday 5/27
