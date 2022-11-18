Obituaries deadlines for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24

In Honor of Thanksgiving our offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

All Obituaries to publish Friday, Nov. 25, need to be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 23 (10 a.m. for The Pantagraph and 1 p.m. for the Herald Review & JG-TC).

We will resume our regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

Herald & Review & JG-TC

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Wednesday 11/23 -------- Tuesday, 11/22 by 1 p.m.

Thursday 11/24 -------- No paper (e-edition)

Friday 11/25 -------- Wednesday, 11/23 by 1 p.m.

Saturday 11/26 --------Friday, 11/25 by 1 p.m.

(e-edition Sunday and Monday with print the following Tuesday)

Pantagraph

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Wednesday 11/23 -------- Tuesday, 11/22 by 10 a.m.

Thursday 11/24 -------- No paper (e-edition)

Friday 11/25 -------- Wednesday, 11/23 by 10 a.m.

Saturday 11/26 ------- Friday, 11/25 by noon

Sunday 11/27 -------- Saturday, 11/26 by noon