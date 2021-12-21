Obituary hours and deadlines for the upcoming holidays

Obituary hours and deadlines for the holidays
In observance of Christmas and New Year’s we will have early submission deadlines for obituaries and closed multiple days.
The obituary department will be closed Friday 12/24, Saturday 12/25, Sunday 12/26 and Friday 12/31, Saturday 1/1, Sunday 1/2.
Submission deadline for all obituaries to be published Friday-Monday is 1:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the holiday weekend:
Early submission deadlines for the Bloomington Pantagraph, Decatur Herald & Review, and Mattoon Journal Gazette-Times Courier are as follows:
Publication Date Submission Deadline
Friday 12/24 Thursday 12/23, 1pm
Saturday 12/25 Thursday 12/23, 1pm
Sunday 12/26 * Thursday 12/23, 1pm
Monday 12/27 * Thursday 12/23, 1pm
Friday 12/31 Thursday 12/30, 1pm
Saturday 1/1 Thursday 12/30, 1pm
Sunday 1/2 * Thursday 12/30, 1pm
Monday 1/3 * Thursday 12/30, 1pm
*Sunday and Monday publications of the Herald & Review and JG-TC are e-edition with print on Tuesday
If you have any questions, call the obituary department at 217-421-6922 or email obit@herald-review.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.