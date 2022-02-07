MATTOON — Olin Ray Van Houtin, age 72 of Mattoon, IL passed away on February 3, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Olin was born on February 2, 1950 in Paris, IL to the late Hurley F. and Marietta B. (Alexander) Van Houtin. He married Kathy L. Kull on November 27, 1997 in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Kathy Van Houtin of Mattoon, IL; one daughter, Holly S. Gravil of Mattoon, IL; one son, Corey R. Van Houtin and fiancee Kelsey of Terre Haute, IN; three grandchildren: Brandon Gravil of Mattoon, IL, Beth Hill of Mattoon, IL, McKennah Kennedy of Terre Haute, IN; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Art L. Van Houtin of Paris, IL. He is preceded in death by two brothers.

After many years of dedicated service in the trucking industry, Olin retired from Rennel's Trucking and was previously employed by LTC Trucking. He was a member of the Mattoon Eagles Club, an avid Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini Basketball and Football fan. He loved to fish and enjoyed going dancing on Saturday nights.

He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, a great brother, and a friend to many. Olin will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.