CHARLESTON — Olive Virginia Cottingham, having been blessed with 100 years on this earth, passed into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 while at Cumberland Rehab and Health Care Center in Greenup, IL. The funeral service honoring and celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with Pastor, Ron Waltrip officiating. There will be no public visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery located in Cumberland County southwest of Diona, IL. Charitable gifts in her honor may be made to LifeSpan Center, Special Olympics or First Church of God, and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.