Opal L. Manning

Funeral services honoring the lives of Opal and Sidney Kay Manning will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tracy Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery, near Mattoon, IL. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Center in Mattoon, IL or donor's choice.

Opal was born on February 17, 1937, the daughter of Roscoe and Nellie (Tatman) Sparling. She married Charles Heselton on December 29, 1956 and they had four children, John, Darrell, Stacey and Tracey. Charles preceded her in death on February 17, 1969. Opal married Sidney Kay “Sid” Manning on January 7, 1972. Opal and Sid owned and operated Opal's Candy Kitchen in Shelbyville, IL, for over forty years. Together, they enjoyed selling their homemade candy at their shop and on weekends at county fairs, festivals, and flea markets across the state. Sid preceded her in death on June 4, 2020. Opal previously worked in the Garment Factory in Mattoon, IL and Continental Bondware in Shelbyville, IL. She was a member of Apostolic Center in Mattoon, IL.