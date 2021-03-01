SKYLINE SPRINGS — Oren G. Lockhart, 70, of Skyline Springs, IL passed away at 12:41 A.M. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Private memorial services will be held at the Fields Church in Mattoon, IL. Pastor Travis Spencer will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Oren was born on July 29, 1950 in Rantoul, IL. He was the son of Flores Edwin and Dorothy June (Ford) Lockhart. He married Gina Elaine Davis on May 2, 2002 in Gatlinburg, TN.

Oren is survived by his wife, Gina; two daughters: Erin Spurgeon and her husband Ronnie of Mattoon, IL and Andrea Gilbert and her husband Shane of Mahomet, IL; two stepdaughters: Shonnie Booker of Charleston, IL and Sophie Overton and her husband Cody of Mattoon, IL; eight grandchildren: Dylan, Aidan and Jackson Spurgeon, Madelyn, Mitchell and Ava Gilbert and Lilly and Brooks Overton and one stepsister, Janie McGraw and her husband Lloyd of Miamisburg, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Oren was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served in the Army National Guard.