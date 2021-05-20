FORT MYERS, Florida — Orral Junior Craig, 99, formerly of Charleston and Paris, Illinois, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2021 at home in Fort Myers, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Sarah Joan (Humphrey). Loving father of sons: Daniel (Anita) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Douglas (Cherrie) of Fort Myers, Florida; grandfather of five and great-grandfather of seven.

Orral was a long-time farmer in Edgar County, Illinois and later a case worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid. He attended the University of Illinois and received a B.S. from Eastern Illinois University. A member of Paris Masonic Lodge, Orral played trumpet in their concert band. Orral excelled serving as a docent at Lincoln Log Cabin State Park near Charleston.

In later years he enjoyed a long retirement at Tip-O-Texas Resort in south Texas. Orral was an avid gardener and a member of Seed Savers of America.

Arrangements are pending.