MATTOON — Oscar Lowell Cutright, age 89, of Mattoon, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Arbor Rose in Charleston.

Family graveside services, honoring his life, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lowell was born on October 6, 1932, in Mattoon, the son of Albert Leo Cutright and Alice Loretta (Cross) Cutright. He had one brother, George Cutright; one sister, Marilyn Reeley; and a half-brother, Duane. All preceded him in death.

Lowell was a graduate of Toledo High School, and Eastern Illinois University. He joined the United States Navy in 1956, and was honorably discharged in 1961. Lowell was a retired employee of General Electric.

Lowell married Mary Lu VonLanken, on November 5, 1955. They shared 50 years of marriage, before her passing in 2005. In 2014, he married Margene Claxon. She survives. He is also survived by a son, Mark Cutright (Kaye Rybinski); step-son, Stan VonLanken (Janet); one granddaughter, Alicia VonLanken Gainer (Robert); and Avalon Harley.

Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.