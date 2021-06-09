NEOGA — Otis E. "Gene" Blackburn, age 89, of rural Neoga, IL passed away at 6:46 p.m., May 24, 2021. Memorials may be made to the "Children's Ministries" at the Grace United Methodist Church of Neoga, IL.

As per Mr. Blackburn's wishes Cremation Rites were accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga, IL. Following the Memorial Service a Military Service will be conducted by the Neoga American Legion Post 458.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.