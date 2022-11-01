Oct. 8, 1930 - Oct. 27, 2022

MATTOON — Owen Myrtle Phelps, 92, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Autumn Care of Shallotte in Shallotte, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November, 1, 2022, at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Mike Burdick officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Owen was born on October 8, 1930, in Moultrie County, IL, the daughter of Charles and Nina (Neff) Mulvaney. She graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1948. Owen married Adrian Lee Phelps on February 20, 1949, in Shelbyville, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2018. Owen retired from Justrite Manufacturing in Mattoon, IL. She enjoyed being a grandmother and spending time with family.

Owen is survived by her daughter, Christine Casto and husband, Dave of Supply, NC; sons: Alan Phelps and wife Connie of Effingham, IL, and Jeffrey Phelps and wife Lisa of Clarksville, TN; sisters: Mary Childress of Trilla and Lela (Donnie) Friese of Stewardson; five grandchildren: Brandon Whightsel (Addie), Tracy Phelps (Val), Erin Lawler (Will), Ashley Jansen (Dan), and Tricia Partlow (Adam); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adrian; brother, David Mulvaney; and sister, Emily Young.

The family extends a special thank you to Ricki Sellers and Debbie Estep for their love and care.

