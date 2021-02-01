Pamela Harmon

Pam was a graduate of St. Francisville High School and Eastern Illinois University with a Master's in Zoology. Pam always had a Christian servant heart and willing to lend a hand when and where it was needed. She was an active member of the Kansas Christian Church. She served on the Choices Pregnancy Board for twenty-four years. Pam was a dedicated worker for Kirchner Building Center for forty-six years. Her love was felt by her family and she took great pride in each family member. She loved reading, crafting, scrapbooking, sending cards, organizing and decorating. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.