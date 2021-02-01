KANSAS — Pamela Harmon, 73, of Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Newburgh, IN, surrounded by her three children.
The memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Kansas Christian Church, with Bret Hammond officiating. Memorial visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kansas Christian Church. Memorials in her honor may be given to Choices Pregnancy Center or Kansas Christian Church. Given the circumstances of Pam's death, Masks will be required. If you feel uncomfortable attending, please leave a note for the family at: hsckfh.com Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Pam was born February 9, 1947 in Vincennes, IN, daughter of Frank and Betty (Pennels) Potts. She married Joe Harmon, August 23, 1971 in St. Francisville, IL. He preceded her into Heaven, August 5, 2003. Pam is survived by her three children: Chad (April) Harmon of Oakland, Kelly (David) Vanderport of Charleston, and Sarah (Pat) Davin of Monmouth, IL; eleven grandchildren: Shelby (Connor) Shupe, Camden Harmon, Carson Harmon, Kiley Vanderport, Macey Vanderport, Gabbie Ginanni, Bela Ginanni, Olivia Henson, Zeva Fox, Shelby Davin, and Riley Davin; one great-grandchild: Reese Range. A sister: Marlena (Larry) Rhinehart, a brother: Richard Potts, a sister-in-law: Sandi Hibbs, as well as several, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Melissa Nixon, Joe's parents: Ralph and Mildred Harmon; and brothers-in-law: Gerald Nixon and Jack Hibbs.
Pam was a graduate of St. Francisville High School and Eastern Illinois University with a Master's in Zoology. Pam always had a Christian servant heart and willing to lend a hand when and where it was needed. She was an active member of the Kansas Christian Church. She served on the Choices Pregnancy Board for twenty-four years. Pam was a dedicated worker for Kirchner Building Center for forty-six years. Her love was felt by her family and she took great pride in each family member. She loved reading, crafting, scrapbooking, sending cards, organizing and decorating. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
