SPRINGFIELD — Pastor Rosemary Margaret Breeze was born July 11, 1946 in Davenport, IA to Joe and Agness (Tegeler) Weiss. She departed this life on July 16, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 75.

Rosie loved birds (especially hummingbirds), and fed them in her yard. She also loved flowers. Rosie was a pastor to everyone who came to her, and has been a mentor to many people. Rosie loved Jesus most of all, and then her husband, Chuck, and was a member of Landmark Church.

She was a graduate of Rhema Bible College. Rosie never met a stranger. She had worked as a nurse's aide in an ER, and at Walmart.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Charles James Breeze, Jr.; her sister, Jean Matczak; grandchildren: Evie Crevier and Reagan Joy Crevier; nephews: Joey and Adam Weiss; immediate family: Mary Lou (Robert), Vic (Debbie), Charlene "Char" (Mickey), and Cathy (Doug), and other relatives; special friends: Dana and Christie Mikkelsen; her beloved Chihuahuas, Charley and Mr. Poe; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Steve Weiss.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Landmark Church, Strafford, with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the funeral home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Landmark Church to go toward African Missionary Work, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.