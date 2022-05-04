Dec. 31, 1926 - May 2, 2022

CHARLESTON — Patricia A. Shoot, 95, of rural Charleston, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Caudill-King Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter or Lincolnland Hospice.

Patricia was born December 31, 1926, at Charleston, daughter of Robert O. and Winifred A. (Miller) Shoot.

She is survived by care giver and dear friend, Sara Croy and husband Ron of Charleston; and their family: Stefan Craig, Courtney Croy, and Ryan Croy, all of Charleston; lifelong friends, Julia Wurtsbaugh and Helen Rankin, both of Charleston; several cousins, and first cousin once removed, Debra Porter and husband Tom, and her children: Todd Porter, Derek Porter, and Ashley Temples, all of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Tony Shoot, and one sister, Mary Weil.

She retired from the Coles County Clerk and Recorder's office after forty-two-years of service. Patricia enjoyed traveling and being outside in the sun. She enjoyed watching her crops grow.