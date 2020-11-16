MATTOON — Patricia Ann Hubbartt, age 84, of Mattoon passed away at 8:02 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Manor Court in Clinton, IL.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Patricia was born on January 15, 1936 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of John and Flossie (Moutray) Bridges. She married Carl Max Hubbartt on September 6, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2006.

Survivors include her children: Lisa (Jim) Bozman of Clinton, IL, Edward Keith Hubbartt of Mattoon, IL and Lorri Allen of Mattoon, IL; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Kroening; brothers: John and Jim Bridges all of Mattoon, IL. In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Carl Wayne Hubbartt; and brother-in-law, Bill Kroening.

Patricia worked at Kerns Manufacturing, Knowles Cafeteria, Mr. Donut and Little My Store. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.