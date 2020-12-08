CHARLESTON — Patricia Ann Shannon, age 80 of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be no services at this time and to honor her wishes a party will be held at the Charleston Moose at a later time when it is safer for larger gatherings. A private inurnment to be attended by her family will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to the Charleston American Legion Post #93, the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388 or the Coles County Habitat for Humanity. Donations may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Pat was born January 17, 1940 in Galesburg, IL, one of three girls born to the late Harry Dale and Jeanette Elvina (Stoke) Shannon. Pat was a 1957 graduate of Charleston High School and attended Lake Land College. She honorably served her country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following her military service, she was employed by E.I.U. as a building service worker, formerly managed Carlyle Apartments in Charleston, and worked at the Valeol plant in Arcola. She was a member of the Charleston American Legion Post #93; Charleston VFW Paul McVey Post 1592 Auxiliary, Women of the Moose Charleston Chapter #1175 and the Charleston Elks B.P.O.E. #623.