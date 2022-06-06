MATTOON — Patricia M. Hemmett, 78, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Copper Creek Cottages after battling Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease for the past year and a half.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Glenwood Cemetery, Lookout Addition with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, before driving in procession to the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Alz.org with checks made to Alzheimer's Association or the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

