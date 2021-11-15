MATTOON — Patricia "Pat" Ann Lillpop, age 85 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:34 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Lonnie Stewart will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Pat was born on August 10, 1936, to the late Charles D. and Lyda (Baum) Lacost. She married Edgar Gene Lillpop on March 19, 1955 in Bethany, IL. He survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by one sister, Sarah R. Morse and husband Richard of Findley, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.

Pat was a faithful and dedicated member of the Liberty Life Church in Mattoon, IL. She had previously been employed by Walmart in Mattoon, IL as a salesclerk.

A caring and loving soul, Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband and visiting all of her siblings. She was a wonderful cook and loved to share her delicious meals with her loved ones.

A devoted wife, sister, and friend, Pat's memory will live on in the hearts of her beloved family and friends.

