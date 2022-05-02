Jan. 13, 1947 - April 26, 2022

MATTOON — Patricia "Pat" Kaye Randolph, age 75, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on April 26, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Janesville Cemetery in Lerna, IL. The visitation will be held the same day at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. The family request those in attendance to please wear St. Louis Cardinals or Fighting Illini attire. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Pat was born on January 13, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Leonard H. "Bub" and Neva K. (Morgan) Randolph. She is survived by nine cousins: Debbie Kramer of Mattoon, IL, Randy Adkins of Mattoon, IL, Dan Icenogle of Mattoon, IL, Marian Morgan of Mattoon, IL, Gary Morgan of Champaign, IL, Tim Morgan of Neoga, IL, Steve Morgan of SC, Rita Faye Schormann of TX, and Mike Morgan of Lerna, IL.

She is preceded in death by two cousins: Ronny Icenogle and Rick Morgan; and her beloved canine companion, JJ "Bubby" Randolph.

Pat served her community as a teacher in the Neoga School District for over thirty-seven years; she touched the lives of many people throughout her time as an educator. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Johnstown, IL, and later attended the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she consistently attended bible study there and The First United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Resolution (DAR), Books Between Bites at the Mattoon Library, and Retired Teachers Association. Pat was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini, and NASCAR fan. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church and Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road 1120 East, Charleston, IL, 61920.

