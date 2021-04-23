MATTOON — Patricia "Pat" M. Sanders, age 69 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:14 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. A private burial will take place at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, IL.

Pat was born October 5, 1951 to the late James and Josephine Lefler. She married Stephen Sanders on September 23, 1969 in Mattoon, IL; he survives. She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Lefler of Effingham, IL and Linda Lewis of Mattoon, IL; three sisters-in-law, Cherry Wishard of Mattoon, IL, Katrina Wilson and husband Shawn of Mattoon, IL, Jody Hanson and husband Scott of Mattoon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Lefler; and two sisters, Marilyn Lucky, and Maryette Lefler.

Throughout her career, Pat was a certified nursing assistant and was employed at various local nursing facilities and worked as a bank teller in the area as well. She was a faithful and devout follower of Jesus Christ and was dedicated to the word of God.