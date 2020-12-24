 Skip to main content
Patricia (Patty) Hackler
ARCOLA — Patricia (Patty) Hackler, 81, of Arcola, IL passed away at 2:03 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Patricia's wishes were to be cremated. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ at Kemp, IL or the Arcola Food Pantry.

