Oct. 15, 1943 - July 31, 2022

WINDSOR — Patricia S. "Tece" Finney, 78, of Windsor, IL, passed away late Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Austin, TX.

A celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Tece was born on October 15, 1943 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Clay) Ballard. She attended Shelbyville High School where she met her husband of 60 years, Jerome (Jerry) Finney. The two were married on July, 12 1962 in Shelbyville, IL.

Tece worked at the Garment Factory in Mattoon, IL and It's Only Natural in Neoga, IL.

Tece's biggest love was being surrounded by her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time at her cabin on the Ohio River in Southern Illinois, cruising the backroads in her Jeep, Betty Mae and she never missed a chance to stop at rummage sale, flea market or even the occasional dumpster.

She is survived by her daughters: Jerri Lynn Yager (Al) of Austin, TX and Debbie Jo Plunkett (Vaughn) of Lerna, IL; son, Steve Finney (Jessie) of Bargersville, IN; sisters: Carol Zinter (Tom) of Tucson, AZ and Bev Wilson (Jim) of Shelbyville, IL; six grandchildren: Sean Yager (Maggie), Jacob Yager (Eva), Darren Kingery, Megan Plunkett, Jacob Plunkett (Autumn) and Mariah Starling (Dante); and six great-grandchildren: Zeq Plunkett, Noelle Schrock, Luke Kingery, Lawson Plunkett, Ledger Plunkett and Jayden Starling.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerome.