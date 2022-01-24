MATTOON — Patrick A. Phipps, 82, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Windsor, IL, passed away at home at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Services celebrating Pat's life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Windsor Christian Church, 1100 Broadway, Windsor, IL with Pastor Patrick Fahey officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Windsor Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in Pat's name to the Windsor Christmas for Kids or the Windsor Gun Club and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Pat was born on January 18, 1940, in Mattoon, the son of Fredrick Olin "Mike" and Sybel (Ferguson) Phipps. He grew up in Gays and was a 1957 graduate of Windsor High School where he was a standout athlete in baseball. Pat and Judith Ann Grabb were united in holy matrimony in 1961 and were blessed with 56 years of marriage. Judy was the absolute love of his life and best friend.

Together they were blessed with three children: Kris, Pam and David. Pat began his career at Grabb Motors in Windsor before accepting an opportunity in 1966 to join a new company in the area, UPS, retiring from there in 1994. During this time, he was also an active and well-respected auctioneer in the area, one of Windsor's first Emergency Medical Technicians and a youth leader with Judy and the Windsor Christian Church youth group, The Emmanuel Singers. Pat was also active in the Windsor Masonic Lodge.

He stayed quite busy in pre-and post-retirement enjoying trap/skeet shooting, creating many woodworking and construction projects and his favorite pastime, watching (and at times coaching) many of his grandchildren's activities. Pat never knew a stranger. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He enjoyed his many conversations with friends at the Windsor Elevator, Mattoon Cracker Barrel and the many other stops along his life's journey.

Surviving are his three children: Kris (Heidi) Phipps of Charleston, Pam (Jeff) Storm of Windsor and David (Cindy) Phipps of Mattoon; 14 grandchildren: Ryann Ibanez, Dalton Howard, Gentry and Zach Storm, Shelby, Riley and Mason Phipps, Alex Armijio, Patrick Singer, Bridget Sopena, Andrew, Quincy, Karly and Cameron Phipps; eleven great-grandchildren: Branson, Christopher, Aisla, Kinsley, Travis, Eli, Lenox, Kye, Jamesen, Charlotte and Lucy; and brother, Jon Phipps of Windsor.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Larry Grabb and grandson, Tyler Patrick Howard.

