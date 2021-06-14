CHARLESTON — Patrick Scott Throm, age 68, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly at 4:15 a.m. on May 30, 2021 at Mattoon Health Care.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Resthaven with Pastor Van Frownfelter officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Patrick was born on March 1, 1953 in Mattoon, the son of John G. Throm and Del Willadean (Walling) Throm.

Survivors include his siblings: Tina Throm Fiorini and husband Michael, Frederick J. Throm and wife Rosemary, Syma Throm Cervone and husband Salvatore, and Paula Throm Curl.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Timothy Carl Throm.

Patrick was a resident of CCAR Industries Group Home in Charleston and worked at the CCAR workshop, he was a member of the Fields Church in Mattoon, he enjoyed many activities, and he bowled with a group in Charleston. Patrick also enjoyed participating in all of the local parades.

Patrick collected model cars, loved watching westerns and going fishing. He enjoyed painting and spending time with the family, especially when celebrating his Birthday and Christmas. Patrick loved traveling and he traveled to several destinations: Colorado, Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Texas, Branson, and Italy. Patrick was a unique person, a joy to know, always smiling and funny, he was loved by many and his passing will leave an enormous void in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to CCAR Industries for developmental disabilities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.