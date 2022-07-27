Feb. 25,1939 - July 27, 2022

MATTOON — Patsy Evonne Sanders, age 83, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:20 AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Charleston, IL.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Derold Doughty will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Shine Doughty. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Patsy was born on February 25, 1939, in Greenup, IL, to the late Rella and Ruth (Lam) Packer. She married Dennis L. Sanders on August 18, 1956; he preceded her in death on April 30, 2003. She is survived by three daughters: Annette Y. Franklin of Mattoon, IL, Denise R. Belcher and husband Allen of Mattoon, IL, Julie A. Miller and husband, Michael of Neoga, IL; two sons: Roger L. Sanders and wife, Tami of Mattoon, IL, Phillip B. Sanders and wife, Georgia of Mattoon, IL; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Betty Walt and husband, Bill of Hobart, IN, Madonna Espling and husband, David of Avon, IN.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Ray Packer; and son-in-law, Bradley Franklin.

Patsy was a former employee for R.R. Donnelly and Sons in Mattoon, IL. Dedicated to her faith, Patsy was an active member of the Apostolic Center in Mattoon, IL, where she was involved in children's ministries and Sunday School.

With a knack for arts and crafts, Patsy enjoyed restoring old dolls and donated her work to ERBA-Mattoon Head Start; she affectionately became known as the Doll Doctor to many. Patsy also had a tender heart for all animals, such as squirrel, raccoons, birds, nursing them back to health. She enjoyed gardening and had an impressive green thumb; she could make anything grow.

She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and was always proud of all their accomplishments. A woman of many strengths and talents, Patsy made an impact on many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Apostolic Center, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938, or Calvary Tabernacle, 209 Washington Street, Toledo, IL, 62468.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.