May 28, 1938 - Dec. 23, 2022

MATTOON — Patsy L. Fasnacht Cornwell, 84, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Kansas, IL, passed away at 12:08 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon. She was retired after many years as a custodian for Kansas School District.

She was born May 28, 1938, in Ashmore, IL, the daughter of the late Earl and Violet (Houk) Livingston. She married William W. Fasnacht, Jr., on January 6, 1957, in Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary (Tony) Martin of Mattoon and Julie (Kevin) Humphres of Kansas; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Billy Fasnacht; a grandson, Daniel Martin; five brothers, one sister, and an infant sister.

Mrs. Cornwell was a member of Kansas Presbyterian Church. Patsy enjoyed reading and traveling.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Kansas Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery. Minister Bret Hammond will officiate and burial will follow. Templeton Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.

