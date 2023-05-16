Oct. 7, 1942 - May 14, 2023

PANA — Patty Grimes, 80, of Pana, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Pana Community Hospital. She was born October 7, 1942, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Harold R. and Betty (Davis) Bahney.

Patty received her associate degree from Lake Land College and was a member of the Tacusah Chapter #682 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a waitress at the Rosebud Cafe & Lake Lawn. She also worked for GE and Walt Disney World. She enjoyed reading and writing, mainly mystery, traveling and gardening. She loved her dogs and her family, especially her grandbabies.

Patty is survived by her children: Kimberly Day, Kelly Jo Fuller, Angela Horn, Danielle White (Paul White), Frankie (Christopher) Durham; 13 grandchildren: Jeffrey Marion, Julie Thompson, James Day, Garrett Gamble, Amber Huber, Bryar Anderson, Bradly Horn, Andrew Deere, Robert Deere, Emily Deere, Vincent Minard, Parker Durham and Hudson Durham; brother, Steve (Christi) Bahney, Jacksonville, IL; and her dog, Oliver. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Bahney.

Visitation for Patty will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Eastern Star rites and burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Pana following visitation with Pastor Steve Nance officiating.

Memorials in Patty's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family (www.mdfh.com).