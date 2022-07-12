Sept. 16, 1934 - July 10, 2022

MATTOON — Patty Jean Campbell, age 87, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:13 AM, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Luke Young will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Ron Dickinson. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Patty was born September 16, 1934, in Lawrence County, IL, to the late Paul H. and Lois B. (Fye) Witters. She married Evan W. Campbell on October 29, 1955, he preceded her in death on April 17, 2013.

She is survived by two children: Tammie K. Young and husband Dan of Mattoon, IL, Brad A. Campbell and wife Debra of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Dr. Greg Witters and wife Mary of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren: Luke D. Young and wife Lea of St. Joseph, MI, Xandra L. Young and fiance Derek R. Schultz of Mattoon, IL, Garrett R. Campbell of Mattoon, IL; one bonus grandchild, Derrius White of Mattoon, IL; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Cisco. She was expecting her first great-grandchild in December. She was preceded in death by one son, Mark D. Campbell and one sister, Dorothy K. Witters.

In 1999, after twenty years of service, Patty retired from First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she served as secretary. She previously held the position of office administrator at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, and an attorney's office in Terre Haute, IN.

As a faithful and dedicated member of the Mattoon First United Methodist Church, Patty was actively involved in the Asbury Sunday School Class and Rebekah Circle forming lifelong friends and fellowship. She returned to work as FUMC District Office Secretary for a few years. Patty was a long-time member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter KQ serving as president from 1988 to 1990. A pillar within the sisterhood, she passionately promoted educational opportunities for women in the community. She was greatly admired and respected by many. Continuing her enthusiasm for education she actively immersed herself into all of her grandchildren's activities at St. John's Lutheran School.

Patty was passionate about her faith and her role in life as a mother and grandmother, pouring her heart and soul into the happiness of her family. She also had an appreciation for baseball and was ecstatic each time her team, the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series.

She will be remembered for her deep unrelenting devotion to her loved ones and the many lives impacted by her generosity.

Memorials in her honor may be made to P.E.O. International Headquarters, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, or St. John's Lutheran School, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.