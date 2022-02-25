SIGEL — Paul A. Walk, 73 of Sigel, IL, passed Friday, February 25, 2022, surrounded by his family in his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the St. Michael The Archangel Church in Sigel, IL. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, IL.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the St. Michael School, Cancer Research or HS HS St. Anthony Hospice.
The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
