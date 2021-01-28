MATTOON — Paul Donald "Don" Cockrum, age 76 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:34 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Don was born on January 11, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Paul C. and Kathryn P. (Cardinal) Cockrum. He married Ida M. Newton on December 21, 1967 in Mt. Carmel, IL; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. Other survivors include two daughters: Stephanie L. Cockrum of Mattoon, IL, Erin C. Cockrum and husband Justin Toction of Champaign, IL; two grandchildren: Jerrod C. Evans and significant other Courtney Thomas of Mattoon, IL, Charles J. Cockrum of Mattoon, IL; one great-grandchild, Elliott Grace Evans of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Cyrus R. Cockrum of Colorado Springs, CO; and one sister, Patricia Hayden and husband Roger of Havana, FL. He is preceded in death by one sister, Jacqueline S. Stovall; and one great-grandchild, Cohen Thomas Evans.

Don honorably served our country in the United States of America Army during the Vietnam Era and was stationed at the Berlin Wall in Germany. He was a lifetime member of the Mattoon VFW Post 4325.