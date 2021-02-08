 Skip to main content
Paul E. Shuman
Paul E. Shuman

Paul E. Shuman

SULLIVAN — Paul E. Shuman, 83, of Sullivan, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Saturday February 6, 2021 at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Honduras Mission Team. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the services. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
