× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHMORE — Paul Eugene “Gene” Coon, age 67, of Ashmore, IL, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.

Gene was born December 16, 1952 in Charleston, IL to Paul H. and Lois Louise (Richey) Coon. He married Irene Lucille Woodfall on September 6, 1980; she survives.

He is also survived by three children: Casey Ann Coon (Dr. David Fletcher) of Monticello, IL, Chad Eugene Coon of Oakland, IL, and Christopher James Coon of Ashmore, IL; his parents, Paul and Lois Coon of Oakland, IL; one brother, Steve Coon of Oakland, IL; and a grandson, Cash Christopher Coon of Ashmore, IL.

Gene was a member of the Oakland Masonic Lodge #219. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, and also worked grinding stumps and for Oakland Peace Meals. Gene enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, watching Illini Sports, cooking on the grill, and visiting with friends in his garage.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, IL. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Oakland Peace Meals or the Oakland Food Pantry. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.