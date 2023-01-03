May 1, 1936 - Dec. 31, 2022

MATTOON — Paul H. Hanley, 86, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away in his sleep Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until time of service. Masonic Rites will be performed at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to Loxa Presbyterian Church or to the charity of the donor's choice and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Paul was born May 1, 1936, in Pleasant Grove Township, Charleston, IL, the son of Alva Curtis and Chloral Elizabeth (Johns) Hanley. He married the love of his life Kay Hurst on May 1, 1966, in Loxa, IL, and they spent 56 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his loving wife; four daughters: Yvonne Stoner, Janice (Henry) LeBourgeois, Elizabeth (Deverick) Lampley, and Emily (Darryl) Hudson; ten grandchildren: Michael (Theresa) Rogers, Kelly (Trevor) Stalnaker, Amy (Don) Morgan, Ashley (Levi) Cooper, Andre Lampley, Jerrod Fritchtnitch, Rachael (Tyler) Arnholt, Caleb (fiance, McCahl Sanders) Fritchtnitch, Kelsey Hudson, and Kyle (Shaela) Hudson; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Hanley; two sisters: Wilma Cutright and Sharon Juriga, and son Paul "Doug" Hanley.

