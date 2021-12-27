CARY — Paul Jackson Way Sr., 88, of Cary, formerly of Burlington, IL, passed away at Three Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cary, with his family at his side on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He was born August 9, 1933, in Charleston, IL, the son of George and Mary (Crail) Way. He served in the US Air Force and then graduated from Eastern Illinois University on the GI Bill. He married Charlene Miller on Feb. 24, 1953, in Charleston, and they lived there before moving to Burlington, where they raised their family.

Paul was a schoolteacher at Central School District #301, spending most of his years at Central High School, where he taught PE, Civics, Economics, History, and Driver's Ed and also coached baseball, basketball, football, and volleyball, before finishing his career teaching PE at the District #301 elementary schools. He was known for his distinctive whistle in the hallways, and he treasured his 33 years of teaching, eventually teaching the grandkids of some of his early students. He had told his kids that if God were to send him back to live life again, he'd only do it if he could be a teacher again.

Paul loved traveling and camping across the USA with his family and spent many winters in Gulf Shores, AL with Charlene after retirement. An avid golfer, Paul golfed until the age of 86. He was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church.

Paul is survived by his children: P. Jack (Valerie) Way, Jr. of Lake Mills, WI, Randall (Debbie) Way of Hampshire, Greg (Terresa) Way of Sycamore, Chris (Sue) Way of McHenry, and Angela (JJ Porterfield) Way of Chicago; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Charlene on Jan. 24, 2019; two brothers: Robert Way and James Way; and a sister, Catherine Hamilton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Three Oaks as well as Transitions Hospice for the exceptional, loving care they provided to Paul. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at the Burlington United Methodist Church (corner of Center and South Streets) in Burlington. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and will continue Saturday prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Paul Jackson Way, Sr. Memorial, c/o PO Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140.

Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.