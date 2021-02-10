CHARLESTON - Paul Kenneth Conlin, age 58, of Charleston passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Saint Michaels Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Paul was born on January 18, 1963 in Mattoon the son of William Michael and Ruth Maxine (Senteney) Conlin. Paul married Lorie Arthur on April 9, 1988. She survives.
Other survivors include his children: Kaylee Austen Conlin and Michael Joseph Conlin; sister, Julie (Frank) Fessler of St. Charles, MO; brother-in-law, Bill Corbell (significant other, Marlene) of Taylorville, IL; brothers: William (Sherri) Conlin of Mattoon, IL and Mark (Linda) Conlin of Stewardson, IL; brother-in-law, Bill (Tonja) Arthur of Mattoon, IL; several nieces and nephews; and one great nephew; two beloved yorkies, Rocky and Dexter. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Corbell.
Paul owned and operated Conlin Home Inspection and Radon Testing for the past 15 years. He served as the Code Compliance Inspector for the city of Newton for several years. Paul will be remembered as a loving family man who would do anything for his family. Every year, he and his best buddy Todd would travel to Wisconsin and stay with his adoptive family Steve and Sue Holsapple in their cabin where they would fish on the lake and enjoy life!
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, Illinois 60143-2076. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
