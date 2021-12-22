 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Sarah Bush Lincoln

Paul Willenborg

  • 0

NEOGA — Paul Willenborg, 91 of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 10:19 p.m., December 19, 2021, in the HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL.

Memorials may be made to the St. Michael's School Sigel, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Parish Wake at 7:00 p.m. in the St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, IL, with Military Honors by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, Illinois.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News